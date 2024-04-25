TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.860 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.47.

TransUnion Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $6.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.14. 868,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

