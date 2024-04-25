811 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

AMP opened at $412.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

