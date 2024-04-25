OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $8.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of above $1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.070- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

OSI Systems stock traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $144.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

