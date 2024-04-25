Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after acquiring an additional 785,476 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $38,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10,591.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 508,933 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.