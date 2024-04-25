Rush Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

RUSHA traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,494. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

