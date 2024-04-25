StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inuvo will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

