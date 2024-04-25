Stevens Capital Management LP Has $762,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,119,000 after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

LYB stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.