Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

