Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.26. The stock had a trading volume of 840,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,889. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.