SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.33

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 31230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $185,285. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.