Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.77

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 306701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

