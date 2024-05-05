iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 26,859,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,351,391. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

