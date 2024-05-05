Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,542.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. 3,612,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

