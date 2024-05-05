Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 52,711 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 6,618,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

