Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.86

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $798,369.33 and approximately $45.86 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00058132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

