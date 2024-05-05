1,544 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.50. 751,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.41 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.