Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,444,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

