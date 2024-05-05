Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.99. The company had a trading volume of 836,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.28 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.80 and its 200-day moving average is $316.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

