Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Rises By 1,150.0%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Blue World Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 41,375 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQ remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,296. Blue World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

