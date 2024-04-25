Rune (RUNE) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $108,297.82 and $420,285.10 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00008541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.32902985 USD and is down -9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $552,175.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

