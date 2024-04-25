Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Lifted by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2025 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

PulteGroup stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $121.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after buying an additional 95,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,261,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

