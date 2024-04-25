Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Raised by Analyst

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $119.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

