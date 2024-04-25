Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.80.

General Dynamics Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:GD opened at $281.15 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

