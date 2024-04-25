The Charles Schwab Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.
Charles Schwab has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
