Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $104.38 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $104.38 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10792708 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,552,112.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

