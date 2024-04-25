Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00054812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,273 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,742,801,272.766495 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1131712 USD and is down -35.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $1,994,916,456.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.