Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $88.34 on Top Exchanges

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $88.34 or 0.00138812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $87.00 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave Token Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,807,939 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

