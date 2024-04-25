Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Oculis has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oculis will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth $15,980,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

