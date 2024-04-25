Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 984 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.26. 811,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,773. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

