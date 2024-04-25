Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 917.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNVGY traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 14.43. 37,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.03. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 9.64 and a 12 month high of 15.41.

Universal Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

