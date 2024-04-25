Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.93. 11,799,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 17,292,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 10.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $789.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.