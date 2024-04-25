Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.93. 11,799,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 17,292,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

