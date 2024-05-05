Evercore ISI Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

