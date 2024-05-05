StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Bio-Path Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 276,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.45. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

