Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

