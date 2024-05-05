Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $125.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PATK. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $111.13 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $8,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 103.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.