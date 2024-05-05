Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NSIT opened at $193.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,034,000 after buying an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

