Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of OTEX opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,627,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Open Text by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 785,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

