Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

NASDAQ:EGLE remained flat at $62.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $65.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. bought 69,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,362,632.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,461,135 shares in the company, valued at $91,540,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 241,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 481.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 118.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 62.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

