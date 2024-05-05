Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 113,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.82.
About Euro Tech
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.