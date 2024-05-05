Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 113,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

About Euro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.