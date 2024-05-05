Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.62. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 78.43% and a negative return on equity of 120.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

