Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,811. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

