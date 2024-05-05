M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,855 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $90,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,287. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

ACN traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $303.71. 2,767,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.73. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

