Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,403. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

