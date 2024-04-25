Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.60.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.