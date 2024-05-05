Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.89. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CAH traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.91. 3,446,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,678. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

