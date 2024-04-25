Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 44.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

NLY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,678. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

