International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. 7,022,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

