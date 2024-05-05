Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $7.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,797,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415,963. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

