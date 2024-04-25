Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,930. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

