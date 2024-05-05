Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

